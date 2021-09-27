Four fallen Alabama firefighters to be honored at National Memorial Service

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(WHNT) — Four fallen firefighters from Alabama are set to be honored, alongside over 200 others who died in the line of duty, at a memorial service on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The firefighters will be honored at the 40th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend from Oct. 2-3. The names of the fallen firefighters will become a permanent part of the National Memorial.

For the first time, COVID-related line-of-duty deaths will be included.

The Alabama firefighters that will be honored at the memorial include:

  • Jonathan Burgess, 33, of South Alabama Regional Airport Fire Department
  • Brenden Pierce, 21, of Palmerdale Fire Department
  • Jared Echols, 35, Springville Fire and Rescue
  • Michael Johnston, 45, of Equality Volunteer Fire Department

87 firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. 82 died in 2019, and another 46 who died in years past will be honored.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories