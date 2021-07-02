Four children shot in Norfolk; victims range from ages 6 to 16

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are on the scene of a shooting in the 900 block of Madison Avenue. According to Norfolk Police, four juveniles were shot following an altercation between two people.

Victims range in age from 6 years old to 16 years old https://t.co/62Fb4WosBr — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 2, 2021

When police arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m., they did not initially find any victims of the shooting. A dispatch call shortly after confirmed that four victims arrived at a local hospital by car.

Police say the victims are a 6-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy.

One of the victims, a 6-year-old girl, was shot in the stomach and is in surgery – according to her uncle. She was originally reported to have life-threatening injuries, however, police say she is now stable.

Family members told Jon Dowding that two other victims are also in surgery. One of them, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the jaw. Another boy, a 14-year-old, was shot in the hand. The two boys are siblings.

#UPDATE Just spoke to family of two of the victims, who were brothers. One victim was a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the jaw, another victim was a 14-year-old boy shot in the hand. They’re both in surgery now. @WAVY_News — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 2, 2021

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks that none of the children have life-threatening injuries. In a previous tweet, police had said one victim had life-threatening injuries.

Chief Boone said they believe they know who fired the shots and he hopes to have the person in custody soon.

BREAKING: 4 young people shot in Norfolk. Chief says injuries not life threatening. He says they should have suspect in custody soon @jasonmarkswavy pic.twitter.com/Hc5E4xq4Ng — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) July 2, 2021

The scene is in the Spartan Village neighborhood near Norfolk State University.

Currently there’s one ambulance parked outside of the Level 1 Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General. Hearing reports one child may have been taken here. We’re working to confirm that now. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/coCyna5zcP — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 2, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

Norfolk Police encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

