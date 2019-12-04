FOUND: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cancels Emergency Missing Child Alert

UPDATE: 12/04/19 The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency canceled the alert for Prince Byron Windham early this morning. No further info is available right now.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Parrish Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Prince Byron Windham.

Prince Byron Windham is a 2-year-old black male with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray and black jogging suit with a blue long sleeve shirt underneath and a green toboggan at his residence in Parrish, Alabama on December 3, 2019.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Prince Byron Windham, please contact the Parrish Police Department at (205) 486-7100 or call 911.