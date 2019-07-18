Fort Walton police identify attempted kidnapping suspects, release them

Breaking News
by: Daniel Smithson

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police has identified suspects involved in a July 15 attempted kidnapping near Ferry Park.

The suspects’ identities have not been released as of Thursday morning. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office stopped a van suspected to be used in the attempted kidnapping in Fort Walton Beach near Elgin Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard.

The two passengers of the van fit the description of the two suspects from the attempted kidnapping, according to police. The passengers were identified by police, questioned and released pending further investigation.

News 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

