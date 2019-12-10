Fort Walton Beach woman arrested for DUI had toddler, infant in vehicle

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach woman whose blood alcohol level tested at more than four times the legal limit is charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies determined she was driving under the influence on Denton Boulevard near Pryor Middle School.

An OCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car driving with no headlights around 9 p.m. Monday night and found 23-year old Stephanie Rose Berg behind the wheel. Two children, ages 3 and 6 months old, were passengers in the car. Breath samples indicated Berg’s blood-alcohol level was .361 and .354. She was medically cleared, then transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.