FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department seeks anyone with information about a non-life-threatening shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

At approximately 2:36 am., Fort Walton Beach police responded to 212 Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast, Downtown Music Hall, about an armed disturbance.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

“Responding officers arrived on scene and learned that the victim, who was working security, was escorting the suspect out of the establishment,” an FWBPD news release stated. “The suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim one time in his leg.”

FWB detectives responded to the scene and identified several witnesses and a person of interest in what police said appears to be an isolated incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Detective James at 850-833-9546 or tjames@fwb.org.