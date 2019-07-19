Fort Walton Beach Police say woman lied about kidnapping

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla (WKRG) — Police in Fort Walton Beach have arrested a 21-year-old woman for saying two men tried to kidnap her in Ferry Park earlier this week.

Geosie Mitchell admitted to police that she made the entire thing up. She told police two men in a gray painter’s van tried to kidnap her while she was walking the trail in Ferry Park.

Police found a van matching that description and interviewed the two individuals inside and processed the van for evidence. Authorities then followed up with Mitchell and that’s when she made the confession.

She’s charged with making a false report and she could face up to a year in jail.