Fort Hood officials seek public assistance in locating missing soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, commonly known as DES, is seeking the public’s help in locating missing Fort Hood Soldier, Spc. Abram Salas II.

Officials say on June 23, Spc. Salas’ unit reported that he failed to report to work. Attempts to contact Salas by law enforcement, his chain-of-command and his Family have been unsuccessful.

Salas is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a 4-door, white Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate NFP-2796.

Fort Hood says an initial investigation reveals Salas left for unknown reasons on his own accord and reliable credible information exists that he may be in the San Antonio area.

DES and military officials are in constant contact with Salas’ unit and his family to ensure his health and safety.

Anyone with information related to the location of Spc. Abram Salas or details related to the conditions he went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170.

Law enforcement officials will protect the privacy of those who wish to remain anonymous to the degree allowable under law and hold information to the strictest confidence.

If you observe any suspicious activity in your area please contact: MP Desk at (254) 288-1131