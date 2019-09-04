Former W.S. Neal Middle School assistant principal indicted for torturing a child

by: WKRG Staff

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The former assistant principal at W.S. Neal Middle School has been indicted on a charge of torturing a child.

An Escambia County, Alabama grand jury indicted 56-year-old Donald Eugene Hardyman Jr. on August 28th. He remains behind bars on $25,000 bond.

Hardyman resigned from the school a few weeks ago. News 5 asked Escambia County Schools Superintendent John Knott if the charge involved a student or someone in his personal life. Superintendent Knott gave us this statement:

“I cannot comment on an ongoing investigation but I can say [the charges] extend from his work” 

Escambia County Schools Superintendent John Knott

