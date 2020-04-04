Former U.S. Surgeon General says Gulf Coast is terribly vulnerable to COVID-19

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — While social distancing from her home Spanish Fort, Dr. Regina Benjamin explains why Gulf Coast residents need to heed warnings about the novel coronavirus.

“We are all terribly vulnerable and so we have to take it very seriously. It could be any of us who get it that could turn sick very, very suddenly,” said Benjamin, Former U.S. Surgeon General.

Even though its projected that 90 percent of all people who contract the virus are expected to recover, our area may be more greatly impacted.

“What we’re seeing is people, when we say pre-existing illnesses and medical conditions, people understood what it means to have an older person or somebody who had cancer. But, what they forgot to take into account is people with high blood pressure, diabetes, strokes, and in this part of the region… throughout the Gulf Coast, we have all of those, and heart disease.”

Benjamin says they’re seeing people with different heart rhythms associated with COVID-19 and she’s working with The American Heart Association to get more information to the public about what to on the lookout for.

LATEST STORIES