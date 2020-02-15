Former U.S. Surgeon General appointed to study effects of gambling.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former U.S. Surgeon General and Daphne, Alabama native, Dr. Regina Benjamin, has been chosen by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to serve on The Study Group of Gambling Policy. The mission of the group is to research the effects gaming would have on Alabamians.

“While we have seen gaming revenues add significant dollars to state budgets and to help fund healthcare, including Medicaid, data also suggests that the poor may be most vulnerable to the negative consequences of gaming. I look forward to evaluating the options for Alabama and I am honored to have been appointed”, said Dr. Benjamin. She is one of 12 group participants, all working voluntarily.

The group is expected to provide their findings to the Governor by Dec. 31, 2020.

Dr. Benjamin founded the non-profit organization, Gulf States Health Policy Center in Bayou La Batre, where she has treated patients for three decades. The non-profit researches lifestyle choices and habits to see how those affect health outcomes. It also helps to form coalitions and programs to better serve the community.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories