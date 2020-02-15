Former U.S. Surgeon General appointed to study effects of gambling.

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former U.S. Surgeon General and Daphne, Alabama native, Dr. Regina Benjamin, has been chosen by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to serve on The Study Group of Gambling Policy. The mission of the group is to research the effects gaming would have on Alabamians.
“While we have seen gaming revenues add significant dollars to state budgets and to help fund healthcare, including Medicaid, data also suggests that the poor may be most vulnerable to the negative consequences of gaming. I look forward to evaluating the options for Alabama and I am honored to have been appointed”, said Dr. Benjamin. She is one of 12 group participants, all working voluntarily.
The group is expected to provide their findings to the Governor by Dec. 31, 2020.
Dr. Benjamin founded the non-profit organization, Gulf States Health Policy Center in Bayou La Batre, where she has treated patients for three decades. The non-profit researches lifestyle choices and habits to see how those affect health outcomes. It also helps to form coalitions and programs to better serve the community.
LATEST STORIES
- VB college student $18,000 further in debt due to ‘typo’ in scholarship letter
- Shocking video released in tow lot carjacking assault
- Man to spend 40 years in prison for assault with toilet tank lid
- What’s Working: National TV show features ‘shocking’ look at Alabama Village and the non-profit trying to help
- Person struck by vehicle during Order of Inca parade