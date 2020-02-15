Former U.S. Surgeon General appointed to study effects of gambling.

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former U.S. Surgeon General and Daphne, Alabama native, Dr. Regina Benjamin, has been chosen by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to serve on The Study Group of Gambling Policy. The mission of the group is to research the effects gaming would have on Alabamians.

“While we have seen gaming revenues add significant dollars to state budgets and to help fund healthcare, including Medicaid, data also suggests that the poor may be most vulnerable to the negative consequences of gaming. I look forward to evaluating the options for Alabama and I am honored to have been appointed”, said Dr. Benjamin. She is one of 12 group participants, all working voluntarily.

The group is expected to provide their findings to the Governor by Dec. 31, 2020.

Dr. Benjamin founded the non-profit organization, Gulf States Health Policy Center in Bayou La Batre, where she has treated patients for three decades. The non-profit researches lifestyle choices and habits to see how those affect health outcomes. It also helps to form coalitions and programs to better serve the community.

