Former Trussville PD officer living in Orange Beach arrested for having sexual contact with inmate

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Trussville Police Department officer living in Orange Beach was arrested Thursday for allegedly having sexual contact with an inmate at the Trussville City Jail.

David Wayne Montgomery, 51, was taken into custody and charged with custodial sexual misconduct, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Evidence was brought forth against Montgomery on Feb. 23 leading to his indictment. No other information on the case has been released at this time.

If convicted, Montgomery faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. He was being held at the Jefferson County Jail and was released on a $15,000 bond.

