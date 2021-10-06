Former Spring Hill College president to be laid to rest Tuesday, Oct. 12

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Rev. Gregory Francis Lucey will be laid to rest this Tuesday, Oct. 12. Lucey served as the president of Spring Hill College for two terms and was named “Mobilian of the Year.”

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph Chapel on the Spring Hill campus. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., followed by the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. and reception at 12:15 pm. The service will also be live-streamed here.

In a press release, Spring Hill College said Lucey died peacefully in his sleep last week at St. Camillus Jesuit Community in Wauwatosa, Wis. The St. Camillus Jesuit Community will celebrate a prayer vigil at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

A Funeral Mass will be held at the Gesu Church Milwaukee, Wis. at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, with a reception following. The service will also be live-streamed here.

Lucey became the 34th president of Spring Hill College on June 1, 1997. In 2005, he received the Civitan Club of Mobile’s “Mobilian of the Year” award in recognition of his many improvements to the campus and his efforts to incorporate the Mobile community. He returned to Spring Hill in 2013 to serve a second term as 36th president until 2015. He was then appointed chancellor and served the college until 2020.