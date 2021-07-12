Auburn’s Tyler Miller, USA’s Michael Sandle drafted late Monday

(WKRG) — Auburn’s Tyler Miller’s name came up Monday in the MLB Draft. The Tigers infielder was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the ninth round with the 256th overall pick.

The Spanish Fort, Ala., native led the SEC with 61 RBI during the regular season and paced Auburn with 16 home runs. Miller ranked third on the team with a .313 batting average and was second in runs (38), total bases (125) and slugging percentage (.601). He started at first base in 48 of his 51 games and turned in a .997 fielding percentage while also playing a part in 42 double plays. Tyler is one of 5 players from Southwest Alabama drafted in the first 10 rounds.

South Alabama center fielder Michael Sandle was drafted in the 10th round by the Houston Astros. He was the 298th pick. Sandle played high school ball at Navarre. In 179 career games at USA, Sandle batted 291 with seven triples, 132 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases.