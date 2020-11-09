Former Spanish Fort football star sentenced to 20 years for murder, Christmas Day shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deon Johnson, a former commit to the Alabama Football program and star wide receiver for Spanish Fort High School, was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.

Johnson was charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Chance Ollhoft that happened Sept. 29, 2016, in the 2400 block of Rothfield Place.

While Johnson was out on bond for the murder charge, he was involved in a Christmas Day shooting in 2018 that left two people injured.

Johnson is well known in coastal Alabama. He was formerly a commit to the Alabama Football program and a star wide receiver at Spanish Fort High School before being charged with second-degree rape and sodomy in 2012. He made a plea deal in 2014 and was granted youthful offender status.

He’s also a registered sex offender and has been arrested several times for violating the SORNA law. In 2015, he was arrested for third degree domestic violence and menacing.

