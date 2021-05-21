Former sheriff’s deputy sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting two children

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting two children.

Circuit Court Judge John Simon in Santa Rosa County sentenced Jeffrey Scot Perkins to serve 25 years in prison to be followed by probation for the remainder of his natural life for two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation

Perkins was arrested on the charges after two minor victims came forward independently from one another, both alleging inappropriate conduct which amounted to lewd or lascivious molestation on the part of Jeffrey Perkins. Perkins was a member of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the offenses.

Perkins will be designated as a sexual offender. The probation that will follow the 25-year prison sentence will be sexual offender probation which includes a prohibition from living within 1,000 feet of a place where children regularly congregate, a mandatory curfew, completion of a sexual offender counseling program, a prohibition of having any contact with any minor children, and other mandatory requirements pursuant to the sexual offender law.