Former Okaloosa County road worker accused of scheming the department out of hundreds of dollars

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man, who once worked for the Okaloosa County Road Department, is accused of scheming the department out of hundreds of dollars.

John Bradley, 38, is accused of calling in sick when he was not. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Bradley used the sick days to covertly work for Covington County, AL. The OCSO estimates he defrauded the road department of more than 1,700 dollars in unauthorized sick leave.

Authorities say the sick notes he turned in were also fraudulent.