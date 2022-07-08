Nara, Japan (AP) – Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abehas died after being shot during a campaign speech late Thursday night Eastern Time in western Japan.

The 67-year-old Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara, a city in Western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment.

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with the assassination and police have retrieved what they are calling a homemade gun that was used to shoot Abe.

The attack was a shock in Japan, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in the world.