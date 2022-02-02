FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – A former Flomaton police officer is back behind bars Wednesday, over a year after he was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Isaac Lopez is no longer with the Flomaton Police Department since that charge in December 2020.

Lopez was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning for allegedly violating his previous bond. According to the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, he was under house arrest at a home in Jay, Fla., but was found at a home in Flomaton late last year when Flomaton Police responded to complaints of a house party. It’s not clear yet if Lopez will face additional charges related to that alleged incident.

On Dec. 7, 2020 the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team and Patrol Division arrested Lopez for attempting to purchase methamphetamine to sell. The ECSO received information that Lopez was trafficking methamphetamines and set up an operation to catch him in the act.

Lopez, a former lieutenant with the Flomaton Police Department, was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

We’ve reached out to Flomaton Police for comment on Wednesday’s arrest, but have not heard back.