Former Davidson High School teammates hope to bring home Super Bowl victory

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Davidson High School football stand-outs hope to bring home a Super Bowl win on Feb. 2. Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt are starting safeties for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at this year’s Super Bowl.

Ward finished third on the 49ers this year with sixty-five. Tartt missed the final four games of the regular season with a rib injury but returned in the play-offs making nine tackles in two games. San Francisco Coach, Kyle Shanahan, says Tartt reinjured his ribs in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against Green Bay but should be able to play in the Super Bowl.

Good luck to Ward and Tartt! Make Mobile County Public Schools proud!

LATEST STORIES