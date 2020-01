BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Former long-time Brewton Mayor Ted Jennings passed away while on vacation in Georgia Monday, according to the Brewton Standard.

The Brewton Standard reports Jennings served as the leader of Brewton for 24 years from 1988 to 2012 ending his career at city hall after four terms.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and his children, Steve, Phillip, David, Molly, Dylan and Krystal. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.