Former attorney in Gov. Ivey’s office charged with child solicitation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An attorney on Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s staff was arrested Wednesday on accusations he solicited a child online.

Chase Tristian Espy, 36, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of child solicitation by computer. He posted a $30,000 bond and was released just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to jail records, Homewood police arrested Espy on the charge for an incident that allegedly took place in March.

Espy is a Birmingham attorney and worked for Ivey’s office as deputy general counsel. Ivey’s office said Thursday morning Espy had been fired.

“The allegations against Mr. Espy are serious, tragic and shocking,” Ivey’s office said in a statement. “While he was employed by our office for only a few months, Mr. Espy has been terminated. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.”