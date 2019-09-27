Former Alabama Congressman Jack Edwards passes away, age 91

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Alabama Congressman Jack Edwards passed away at the age of 91.

The Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores was named after him in his honor.

His passing was confirmed this morning by Governor Kay Ivey:

“Congressman Jack Edwards served his state and nation with the highest degree of integrity. As a young Marine, he proudly wore the uniform of his country during the Korean War; as the representative from Alabama’s First Congressional District, he was elected to 10 terms and was widely respected on both sides of the aisle, working with six different presidents. He was President Reagan’s point man on rebuilding our national defense. He was also one of the state’s foremost conservationists, leading the efforts in Congress to establish the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge and Weeks Bay National Estuarine Reserve in Baldwin County.

“Heartfelt sympathies and prayers for his wife, Jolane, and their two children and families. Jack passed away early this morning; he was the epitome of a true public servant and was the ultimate statesman for Alabama. Our state has lost one of our finest.”