MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Air Force veteran Stacia Robinson will be the next head of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs.

According to a news release from Governor Kay Ivey (R-Ala.), Robinson is a “small business champion” who comes to the role from BeneChoice Companies and Colonial Life Insurance Company.

“As we prepare to turn the page and reset state government with the upcoming Inauguration in January, I am proud to assemble the strongest team possible to serve every Alabamian to the best of our abilities,” Ivey stated. “Today in 2022, we can reflect on the significant progress we have made during my first term and can be excited for what work remains ahead, and I am proud to have Stacia Robinson be part of that effort.”

Ivey further cited Robinson’s support for minority and women-owned businesses, as well as her engagement with students from the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), as reasoning for the appointment.

“I am looking forward to serving the great state of Alabama in this role on behalf of women and minorities,” said Robinson. “I hope to bring my own experiences and curiosity of others to the role as this Administration strives to make ‘Alabama the Beautiful’ also Alabama the better for its citizens, especially for its women and all minorities.”

Robinson takes over the post from Nichelle Nix, who plans to practice law in the private sector.

“It has been an absolute honor to lay the foundation for the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs and to serve the people of Alabama for more than six years in this role,” Nix said. “I am truly grateful to Governor Ivey for giving me this tremendous opportunity and look forward to all the good things I know are still to come from the Ivey administration.”

Robinson’s appointment will take effect on January 1. Governor Kay Ivey will be sworn in to her second full term on Monday, January 16.