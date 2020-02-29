‘For the war has just begun’: Deontay Wilder speaks for the first time since losing heavyweight title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa native and former World Class Boxing (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has made his first announcement since suffering his first loss Saturday in Las Vegas.

On Friday, the Bronze Bomber released a statement on his Instagram page saying that he “will be back” and that he looks forward to regaining his title.

“I just want to let you know that I am here, your king is here. And we ain’t going nowhere. For the war has just begun,” Wilder said. “I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king. [You] can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I’m a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death…We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back…Your king is in great spirits…I’ll see you in a few months. For the war has just begun.”

Wilder captioned the post “#Prepare For War #BombZquad.”

Wilder’s team threw in the towel in the seventh round of his rematch against Tyson Fury. Since then, Wilder had remained silent.

A rematch against Fury has not been formally announced yet but is expected as both fighters have shown interest in a third installment.

