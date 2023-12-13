BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends and family members of incarcerated loved ones, as well as anyone who wishes to gift an inmate shoes, can participate in the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Inmate Footwear Package Program to give inmates a much-needed item while in prison.

The Footwear Package Program offers a way for individuals to donate pre-approved shoes to inmates anywhere in the Alabama Prison System.

ADOC offers four ways for people to order shoes:

1. Order online here



2. Order by phone toll free: (877) 765-7013



3. Order by Fax toll free: (877) 765-7014



4. Mail your order to:

UNION SUPPLY DIRECT

Dept. #651

P.O. Box 9018

Rancho Dominguez, CA 90224-9018

For more information, visit ADOC’s website here.