Foosackly’s location opening in Tuscaloosa

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(Foosackly Tuscaloosa)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The chicken tender chain, Fooscakly’s, from Mobile is making it’s way to Tuscaloosa.

Foosackly’s Chicken Tenders is opening a location at 405 15th Street E, Tuscaloosa. Known for their house-made dipping sauce and crunchy chicken tenders, Alabamians from the coast rave about it’s golden goodness.

Foosackly’s Tuscaloosa location opens Monday, July 20. Due to COVID-19, the restaurant will be drive-thru only. Happy eating!

