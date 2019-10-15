Food pantry asking families to carpool to help with Highway 31 traffic

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The closure of a major thoroughfare in Baldwin County could mean big traffic headaches in Spanish Fort this morning. Today a local food pantry has its large, regular food distribution on Highway 31.

A portion of Highway 31 closed Sunday morning and it’s affecting the entrance to Timbercreek, a daycare and Prodisee Pantry. Highway 31 closed a day late, Sunday due to rain Saturday. They’re widening the road and it could be closed for the next two weeks. This morning the Prodisee pantry is expecting visits from up to 300 families and up to 200 volunteers. Director Deann Servos says this translates to about 400 cars coming in and out of their parking lot. They’re asking client families to carpool if at all possible to reduce traffic. The pantry is also hiring an off-duty deputy to help direct traffic. The food distribution at 9 am.