Food and clothing giveaway happening Saturday in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of boxes of food and new clothing for men, women, and children will be given away Saturday afternoon, May 8, from noon until 4 o’clock.

The Mobile Baptist Sunlight District Association is hosting the event at 809 Seminary Street in Prichard.

Reverend David L. Frazier, Sr. will serve as moderator.

“All of the churches of the Mobile Sunlight District Association are involved and this is a way for us to follow the mandate of Jesus Christ in Matthew 25, we will feed the hungry, give water to the thirsty, and provide clothes to the naked. In addition, the Sunlight Auditorium, as well as some member churches, have served as Covid-19 vaccine sites. Our is a call to raise a standard to the people,” said Reverand Milton E. Saffold.