Fonde Elementary School shuts down after several COVID-19 cases among staff, students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After several staff members and students at Fonde Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, the school is shutting down Thursday and Friday to clean and disinfect thoroughly. Mobile County Public Schools says everyone who has been considered in close contact has been notified by the principal and received guidance.

Superintendent Chreshal Threadgill sent the following letter out to parents Wednesday:

Dear Fonde Elementary Parents,

We are glad to be off to a new school year at Fonde Elementary, and the teachers and students are elated to be back in the building. However, as we all know, face-to-face learning means we still have to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Over the past couple of days, we have had several students and teachers at Fonde Elementary School test positive for COVID-19. Therefore, in a concentrated effort to protect everyone’s health, safety and well-being, Fonde Elementary School will be closed on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and Friday, August 6, 2021. This time will be used to deep clean the entire building, including sanitizing and deep misting. We feel that this is best for the students, faculty, staff, and for you as parents. Fonde will resume its regular schedule on Monday, August 9, 2021. Your ongoing support as we continue to navigate these uncertain waters is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,

Chresal D. Threadgill