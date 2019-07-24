Fonde Elementary first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a day of nervousness and kindness as kids and parents file into Mobile County’s only year-round school. Parents were happy to walk their kids through the front door.

“It feels good, I feel nervous and jittery I’m happy for the kids, they’re happy and the year-round thing is new for us so we’re looking forward to it,” said parent Bessie Johnson.

Even though technically this place is supposed to be a year-round school there’s plenty happening here on the first day to make it feel like any other school.

“It’s very exciting, there’s a lot of crying and sometimes it’s the kids and it’s sometimes the parents the kids are interested in looking around and it’s going to be an exciting day,” said teacher Marin Muncaster.

This is the third year for Fonde’s unique calendar. The principal says the changes have helped a lot.

“We’ve seen great success with it, student discipline, teacher attendance, student attendance just teacher morale has gone up the breaks give people a chance to relax and be ready for the next quarter,” said Principal Joy Gold.

Every other school in Mobile County will see similar hustle and bustle on August 6th when all other district schools have their first day of classes.