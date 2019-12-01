Foley Police: Man shot after he tried to take officer’s gun

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot by a Foley police officer after he tried to grab the officer’s gun.

The following is the full press release from the Foley Police Department:

On December 1, 2019 at approximately 12:30 a.m. a uniformed patrol officer initiated a traffic stop for Improper Lane Usage in the area of Brinks Willis Road and James Road. The passenger in the vehicle was acting suspicious, once the vehicle stopped the passenger fled on foot. The officer deployed his Taser, but was unsuccessful. The offender, James Walker Stewart (33 years of age) continued to run from the officer. The officer made contact with Stewart and a fight ensued. Stewart then tried to take the officer’s gun. During the fight the officer discharged his gun striking Stewart. Stewart was taken via ambulance to USA Hospital. Stewart underwent surgery and is expected to live. The officer suffered minor injuries.

James Stewart has been charged with Attempt to Elude (misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor), Assault 2nd (felony), Possession of Controlled Substance (felony). Stewart also has felony warrants out of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office that are unrelated.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending investigation as per protocol.

Chief David Wilson has requested that the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, a multi-agency task force, to investigate this incident. This case is still under investigation. Any future updates will come from the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit directly. This is all of the information we are releasing at this time.