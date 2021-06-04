Foley motorcycle crash sends one to the hospital

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital in Baldwin County after a collision with an SUV just before noon Friday.

The accident happened at the intersection of Hickory Street and County Road 20. The motorcyclist was alert and talking to first responders when they arrived. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening however as a precaution he was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.





The cause of the accident is under investigation. The driver of the SUV was not injured.