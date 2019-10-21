Foley man ‘lucky to be alive’ after apparent vibrio infection

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It started just weeks ago during a simple fishing trip on the Bon Secour River, Joe Shutt says a fishing hook poked his finger and that’s when things took a turn as he had to head to the hospital.

“Things went downhill from there, I nearly died that night,” Shutt said. Shutt says he spent more than a week at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and almost didn’t make it out.

“It was really scary, I believed the next time I saw him it would be at his funeral,” said friend Erby Suits. Today, Joe’s arms are swollen and sore, and he gets regular antibiotics to keep the illness from coming back.

“I’ll tell you right now it zaps every bit of the energy out of ya, I mean I don’t feel like I have anything left,” Shutt said. He also warns people to be careful when getting in the water in Bon Secour and elsewhere.

“Stay away from it, especially if they have a cut or scrape or anything, just stay out of that water and if they get in the water and something feels different they better get to the hospital quick,” Shutt said.

We checked in with the Alabama Department of Health today. A spokesperson said the number of cases this year is in line with what they saw at this time in 2018. For more information, you can click here.