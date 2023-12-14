FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man has been arrested in connection with a van crash that damaged more than a dozen graves, according to the Foley Police Department.

Jack C. Rowe, 57, from Foley, owns the Dodge Caravan that crashed Tuesday night at Southside Baptist Church Cemetery, according to an FPD news release.

That night, at around 9:30 p.m., Foley police officers “located an abandoned and disabled vehicle that had left the roadway and damaged several gravesites at Southside Cemetery near the intersection of E. Michigan Ave. and S. Pecan St. in Foley,” the release stated. “While officers were out with the vehicle, a report was filed claiming the vehicle was stolen.”

An investigation revealed that Rowe was the driver and he reported the van stolen after the wreck, according to police. Police told News 5 they don’t believe the crash was intentional.

Rowe faces charges of making a false report to law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident, they said.

He was arrested and booked in Foley Corrections on Dec. 14, the release said.