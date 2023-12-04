FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dirt was thrown Monday afternoon as officials broke ground on the city’s new public works facility on North Poplar Road.

Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich says it’s time for a new facility.

“This will be our new $17 million state-of-the-art public works facility. We have been in the design (phase) on this for quite some time, and now (we’re) in the construction phase,” Hellmich said.

The new facility will hold several city departments.

“Commercial sanitation, residential sanitation, our mechanic shop, we will also have a street department and be housing engineering,” Hellmich said.

The current public works facility was built in 1991, and Mayor Hellmich says that with the city’s growth, it’s time to expand.

Hellmich also said the new facility will be built to last — for 30 or more years.

The new facility will have a few different features to withstand severe weather.

“It will be built hurricane-proof and designed to hurricane standards, so it will provide a nice, safe place for our employees,” Hellmich said.

“We are also expanding the fuel capacity that allows us to be more resilient after a hurricane.”