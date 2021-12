BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A non-profit organization founded in memory of Adrian “Goose” Johnson in an effort to give back to the community made two donations Friday.

The Fly High Goose Foundation donated 70 books to second graders in Loxley Elementary as well as $6,000 to Camp ASCCA in Lake Martin, which serves families from Baldwin County.

In January 2019, Johnson of Stockton died days before his 20th birthday in a one-vehicle crash.