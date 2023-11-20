MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S.-based Pink Floyd tribute band, Floyd Nation, will perform in 2024 at the Saenger Theatre.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the historic venue, 6 S. Joachim St., Mobile.

The band will perform Pink Floyd’s hits, featuring iconic tracks from albums like “The Wall,” “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Animals,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Meddle” and “The Division Bell.”

Floyd Nation is renowned for capturing the essence of Pink Floyd’s extensive musical catalog and presents a show featuring lights and lasers, according to an ASM Global news release.

Tickets to the show go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $25.50 and can be purchased at https://rebrand.ly/fn24. Additional fees may apply.

In-person ticket sales are available at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 S. Joachim St.) and the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive).

Those seeking accessible seating tickets or more information can call 251-208-7381.

About Floyd Nation

“Attending a Floyd Nation concert is so much more than listening to live music and watching a light show,” the band’s website states. “This group delivers an authentic experience connecting them to their fans on a deep and soulful level.

“Some call it theater, others call it brilliant, and most say if you close your eyes, you’ll swear you’re listening to Pink Floyd themselves.”

The group aims to recreate the music and the feel of the iconic band Pink Floyd, its website states.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is a venue network spanning five continents. It manages over 325 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues, including the Mobile Saenger Theatre.

