Floridians and Alabamians are rum lovers!

Just in time for National Rum Day on Sunday, a new survey shows Florida and Alabama among the nation’s top 10 rum-loving states.

National Today partnered with Goslings Rum and polled 1,000 Americans on their knowledge of rum and their rum-drinking habits.

New York is the top rum-loving state, with Florida second and Alabama tenth.

The survey revealed that rum is popular across the age spectrum, but millennials are the clear connoisseurs of the spirit with nearly half of rum lovers (47%) falling into that age range.

37% of Americans over the age of 21 said that rum drinks were their favorite liquor to drink on the beach and 26% said it was their favorite to drink in any hot weather.

National Rum Day is Sunday Aug. 16.

