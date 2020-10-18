Florida’s first snow park kicks off pre-season ticket sales

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets to Florida’s first-ever snow park are officially on sale!

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park officially open its slopes to the public on Nov. 20.

Snowcat Ridge is set to open next to TreeHoppers on St. Joe Road in Darby, which is about 9 miles west of Dade City.

According to the website, tickets start at $24.95 and up to $39.95. The park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.

Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance as all tickets are $5 more at the box office.

To kick off the opening of Snowcat Ridge, a pre-season ticket sale is underway. If you use the promo code SNOW10 when you select your date and time you can save 10% off your regularly-priced General Admission ticket.

The park will feature an area called Alpine Village and a 10,000-square-foot, where guests can build snowmen out of real snow as well as a snow tubing hill will be 60-feet-tall and 400-feet-long, “with a magic carpet lift that will whisk riders and their snow tubes to the top of the hill.”

A general admission ticket includes a two-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and all-day access to the Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. Unlimited snow tubing tickets are also available.

