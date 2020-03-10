Florida’s Attorney General activates Price Gouging Hotline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians to be on the lookout for scams and price gouging with positive test results of 20 coronavirus infected patients in the sunshine state.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Moody said, “We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Florida very closely and following the Governor’s state of emergency declaration, our price gouging laws are now in effect. I have a rapid response team ready to immediately respond to allegations of price gouging and our Consumer Protection Division continues to look for scams by fraudsters who would use this situation to rip-off Floridians”.

Violaters can face thousands of dollars in civil penalties.

To report price gouging, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visit MyFloridaLegal.com.

