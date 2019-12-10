Florida woman wins $1M from $5 Publix scratch-off ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville woman won $1 million Monday from a scratch-off lottery ticket she purchased at Publix.
The Florida Lottery says Ursula Honderick purchased a $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off ticket for just $5 at a Publix in the Orange Park area. She decided to receive her winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $705,000.
The grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
