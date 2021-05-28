Florida woman pleas no contest in child death case, meth found in both her and child’s blood

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Jessica Monell, 38, of Pensacola will be sentenced in a child death case from 2019.

Monell’s two-year-old daughter was found dead and strapped in a minivan on April 10, 2019. Monell pleas no contest to the case stating she left the child in the car from 6 am until 3 pm when the girl was found.

After a blood screen on the scene, methamphetamine was found in Monell’s blood and officers found drug paraphernalia in the home. A blood test on the girl revealed meth in her system as well.

The medical examiner determined that the child’s cause of death was hyperthermia.

2-year-old death: mom charged with aggravated manslaughter

A judge will sentence Monell next month for Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and Child Neglect charges. She faces a maximum of 50 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. 

