Florida woman arrested for DUI after multi-car crash in Destin, toddler found in back seat

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested 32-year-old Katherine Weaver Tuesday for Diving Under the Influence (DUI) and child neglect after a string of dangerous driving calls were made.

Weaver was located on the Marler Bridge going into Destin after she was involved in a multi-car crash. Deputies found a toddler in the back seat of Weaver’s car, the child was in a car seat at the time.

OCSO says multiple 9-1-1 calls came in Tuesday as Weavers white Ford Explorer was seen weaving down HWY 98 colliding with traffic medians and guard rails.

OCSO says this happened around 2:30 in the afternoon. Weaver is being charged with DUI with property damage and child neglect without great bodily harm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories