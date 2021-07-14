Florida woman arrested for DUI after multi-car crash in Destin, toddler found in back seat

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested 32-year-old Katherine Weaver Tuesday for Diving Under the Influence (DUI) and child neglect after a string of dangerous driving calls were made.

Weaver was located on the Marler Bridge going into Destin after she was involved in a multi-car crash. Deputies found a toddler in the back seat of Weaver’s car, the child was in a car seat at the time.

OCSO says multiple 9-1-1 calls came in Tuesday as Weavers white Ford Explorer was seen weaving down HWY 98 colliding with traffic medians and guard rails.

OCSO says this happened around 2:30 in the afternoon. Weaver is being charged with DUI with property damage and child neglect without great bodily harm.