Florida Street from Dauphin to Old Shell is open

by: Dana Winter

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile City Council posted on Facebook Thursday, June 20th saying Florida Street between Dauphin and Old Shell is now back open to traffic.

The full post reads: “Florida Street between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road is OPEN to traffic. Please come out and support the wonderful businesses along this corridor!”

In a post on Thursday, Councilman Fred Richardson said, “Since my video posting yesterday on the closing of Florida St to vehicular traffic, things have really changed. As you can see, the street is open today. “

Since my video posting yesterday on the closing of Florida St to vehicular traffic, things have really changed. As you can see, the street is open today.

Posted by Fredrick D. Richardson on Thursday, June 20, 2019

