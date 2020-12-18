Florida State Fair postponed to April 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair Authority Board of Directors announced Friday its decision to postpone the annual Florida State Fair to April 2021.

The Florida State Fair, including competitions, entertainment, carnival and other attractions and activities, was originally scheduled for Feb. 11 to 22 but will now take place sometime in April, pending the status and prevalence of COVID-19.

The Market Steer and Swine show competitions will still be held in February as previously announced. 

The board of directors said moving the dates of the fair to April will provide a better opportunity to host the event.

More details surrounding the 2021 Fair and its full health and safety guidelines will be shared in the coming weeks. 

“The Florida State Fair is truly a community event that our guests look forward to each and every year,” said Cheryl Flood, the executive director of the Florida State Fair. “We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Florida youth and hosting a long-time Tampa tradition.”

Guests who pre-purchased fair tickets on the Florida State Fair’s website will be given the option to transfer tickets for the rescheduled dates or receive a refund. For a detailed schedule of upcoming events, please visit floridastatefair.com.

