Florida Senate passes law requiring parental consent for abortions

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- The City of Pensacola and Escambia County are encouraging all residents to participate in the 2020 Census to ensure everyone in the community is accurately counted during the nation's once-in-a-decade headcount of every person in the United States.

The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities, including the City of Pensacola and Escambia County, every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community throughout the U.S., from highway planning and public transit to educational programs and housing assistance.