Florida Senate passes law requiring parental consent for abortions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida lawmakers are moving closer to enacting legislation to require parental consent before a minor can get an abortion. The Senate voted 23-17 along party lines to advance the measure after a passionate debate on the floor Thursday. A similar bill awaits action by the House floor. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he supports the parental consent effort in the GOP-led Legislature. If he signs the legislation into law, Florida would join 26 other states in requiring at least one parent give written permission authorizing a doctor to terminate the pregnancy of a minor.
