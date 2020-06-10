Florida police officer charged with felony in battery case

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield police officer was arrested and charged with a felony after he allegedly used excessive force on a resident, Springfield Police and Bay County Sheriff’s officials said during a joint news conference Tuesday.
Ronnie Nelson was charged with felony official misconduct and misdemeanor battery and was placed on unpaid leave pending termination. Officials said video footage showing Nelson using excessive force on a resident walking near Highway 98 surfaced and led to the charges.
Watch the raw footage below. [WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO]
