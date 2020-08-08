Florida Missing Child Alert issued for teen

NEW PORT RICHIE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Missing Child Alert was issued for 16-year-old Jessica Swanson in New Port Richie.

FDLE say she was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of Oakwood Drive wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488 or 911.

