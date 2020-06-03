Florida missing child alert issued for 14-year-old boy

JENNINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old boy last spotted in the 1100 block of Oak Street is missing and an alert was issued by FDLE.

FDLE say the last time Sergio Domingo Diego was seen he was wearing blue shorts, a brown shirt, and black and brown Nike shoes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this child, please contact FDLE or the
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.

